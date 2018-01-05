- ITV Report
Officers first on the scene of Manchester bomb attack given High Commendation for 'supreme courage'
Police officers first on the scene when a bomber struck at Manchester Arena are among those who have been commended for their bravery in a special ceremony.
Among them was PCSO Lewis Brown, aged 25, who was just six weeks into the job when the blast ripped through the foyer of the Arena on May 22 last year, killing 22 people.
He had been on patrol at Manchester Victoria station, and ran towards danger to help those trying to escape.
He was one of four British Transport Police (BTP) officers honoured in the ceremony at Manchester Town Hall on Friday, along with dozens of colleagues and railway staff.
The High Commendation praises his "supreme courage in the face of great danger".
Also honoured were PCSOs Mark Renshaw and Jon Morrey, and PC Jessica Bullough.
Mr Morrey, 43, said they had been able to start treating those hurt within 60 seconds of hearing the blast - but denied that he was a "hero".
"I remember there was glass everywhere and shrapnel and people crying out for help," he said.
"I just went into automatic and just treated it like training exercise.
"They were everywhere, all asking for help. And I'd be dealing with one and I'd say, 'don't worry, I'll be there in a second'. They were all very understanding.
"I knew that there were people there who needed help and I did what I did. I helped all the people I helped to the best I can."
He said the commendation ceremony had been "overwhelming".
In a poignant tribute, everyone in the hall stood silent as the names of those killed were read out, one by one.
And speaking to the audience, BTP Ch Cons Paul Crowther it was "very humbling" to hear the stories of those involved on the night.
He said: "There is no doubt that the extraordinary acts of bravery, professionalism and compassion demonstrated by all the individuals commended today were truly remarkable.
"Many among you will have seen the most dreadful things. And those images and memories will be with you for a long time."