Officers first on the scene of Manchester bomb attack given High Commendation for 'supreme courage'

Police officers first on the scene when a bomber struck at Manchester Arena are among those who have been commended for their bravery in a special ceremony.

Among them was PCSO Lewis Brown, aged 25, who was just six weeks into the job when the blast ripped through the foyer of the Arena on May 22 last year, killing 22 people.

He had been on patrol at Manchester Victoria station, and ran towards danger to help those trying to escape.

He was one of four British Transport Police (BTP) officers honoured in the ceremony at Manchester Town Hall on Friday, along with dozens of colleagues and railway staff.