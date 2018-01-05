- ITV Report
-
South-east England at risk of summer drought despite recent heavy downpours
With some areas of the country on flood alert after recent storms deluged the UK with heavy rains, other parts of England face a summer drought.
The south-east of England needs more rain to mitigate a prolonged period of dry weather and replenish groundwater and reservoir supplies for 2018, the Environment Agency has said.
A dry winter last year combined with lower than average rainfall in autumn mean some areas face the possibility of water restrictions such as hosepipe bans in the summer, water companies said.
The warning comes as Southern Water applied for a drought permit asking the Environment Agency for permission to pump water from Kent rivers to top up Bewl Water reservoir near Tunbridge Wells following "exceptionally low rainfall".
On its website, Southern Water said: "Following exceptionally low rainfall during winter 2016-17 and during October and November 2017, Bewl currently holds less than 43% of its maximum 31,000 million litres capacity.
"Recent rains are definitely helping but we need at least average rainfall during the remainder of the winter to get Bewl back to where we need it to be."
Another water company, Affinity Water, has warned that even with the wet December, rainfall will need to be significantly above average in January, February and March to reduce the likelihood of water restrictions later this year.
Sutton and East Surrey Water has also said the "rain from a few wet days is not enough to seep down into the aquifers", which recharge in the winter months when there is less plant growth and water evaporation.
The agency was working with water companies, businesses and farmers to balance the needs of water users, and teams were ready to respond to potential impacts of dry weather on people, the environment and wildlife, he said.
And despite the recent heavy rain, people are being urged to conserve water.