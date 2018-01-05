South-east England at risk of summer drought despite recent heavy downpours

With some areas of the country on flood alert after recent storms deluged the UK with heavy rains, other parts of England face a summer drought.

The south-east of England needs more rain to mitigate a prolonged period of dry weather and replenish groundwater and reservoir supplies for 2018, the Environment Agency has said.

A dry winter last year combined with lower than average rainfall in autumn mean some areas face the possibility of water restrictions such as hosepipe bans in the summer, water companies said.

The warning comes as Southern Water applied for a drought permit asking the Environment Agency for permission to pump water from Kent rivers to top up Bewl Water reservoir near Tunbridge Wells following "exceptionally low rainfall".

On its website, Southern Water said: "Following exceptionally low rainfall during winter 2016-17 and during October and November 2017, Bewl currently holds less than 43% of its maximum 31,000 million litres capacity.