Turning much colder this weekend

Cloud and patchy rain in Northern Ireland and southern Scotland sinks southward to north Midlands by the early hours of Saturday morning. Clearer elsewhere with some showers. Cold, frosty and possibly icy in the northeast and southwest. Fog for Wales, Midlands and East Anglia.

Saturday will be windy for most and colder for all. Cloud and some showery rain will become confined to the south. Sunny spells elsewhere with wintry showers for northeastern coasts.

Sunday will be very cold and sunny, largely dry with severe overnight frost, and windy in the south. Gradually turning cloudier and windier early next week with rain probable in the west.