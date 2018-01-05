Weather: persistent rain over Scotland, brighter in the south turning cold later on

A band of persistent rain and hill snow over Scotland will slowly edge southwards through the day.

There will be sunny spells further south with showers, locally heavy, possibly thundery, mainly in the south and west. Wintry showers will feed in across northern Scotland with snow over the hills.

It will be windy in the south at first, and then in the north later. It will be a colder feeling day for most with a top temperature of 9 Celsius (48F).