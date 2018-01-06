- ITV Report
Ambulance service apologises after elderly woman dies following four hour wait for paramedics
An ambulance service has apologised to the family of an 81-year-old woman who died after waiting nearly four hours for paramedics to arrive.
It took three hours and 45 minutes for a crew to reach the home of the pensioner after she called 999 complaining of chest pains.
She first called 999 at 8pm on January 2 and was still alive at 9.47pm when she received a call from the control room but it took another two hours for an ambulance to arrive at her home in Clacton, Essex.
Paramedics then had to break into the property to reach the woman who had stopped breathing and could not be saved.
East of England Ambulance Service said it has launched an internal investigation into the incident.
Sandy Brown, deputy chief executive, said: "Our sincere condolences and apologies go out to the patient's family and friends and we are truly sorry for the ambulance wait that occurred at this incident.
"We have very publicly expressed how stretched the ambulance service is and the pressures our staff and the NHS as a whole have been under the past few days.
"As a trust, we have experienced our busiest days ever and we know our partners in the hospitals are in the same situation."
The service received more than 4,200 calls on January 2 and was also facing hospital handover delays "which can prevent us from responding as quickly as we need to", she added.
A union officer said the paramedics who responded to the call were "devastated" and "emotional".
Dave Powell, regional officer for GMB, added: "They're devastated because they're not in the job to find people dead, they're in the job to help people and keep them alive.
"It puts enormous strain and stress on people who are working really hard as it is.
"Three hours and 45 minutes is totally unacceptable for an elderly woman on her own with chest pains.
"Something has got to be done and the government has got to wake up to this crisis."
The service previously reported that they had experienced their busiest Christmas in their history.
And previously it has had to rely on taxis to take patients to hospital after struggling to cope with "incredibly high demand" and "extreme pressure" over the holiday period.