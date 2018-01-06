Fears for House of Fraser after bid to reduce rents

Fears are growing for the financial health of department store House of Fraser after the company wrote to its landlords in a bid to reduce rents.

A company spokeswoman said the company has written to its landlords asking for "their support" to reduce rents ahead of the publication of its Christmas trading performance.

But a source told the Guardian the chain was not planning to close any of its branches, but instead reduce the size of its stores by around a third over 10 years by getting rid of top floors or basements.

House of Fraser, which was bought by Chinese conglomerate Sanpower Group for £480 million in 2014, said in a statement: "We can confirm that we have contacted some of our landlords asking for their support as we drive forward with our transformation programme."

The firm's apparent financial troubles is an example of a retailer that has "failed to adapt" to industry changes, Retail Economics chief executive Richard Lim said.