Fire tears through University of Bristol building undergoing £33 million refurbishment

A fire has torn through a building undergoing a £33 million refurbishment at the University of Bristol.

The blaze started on the top floor of the university's five-story Fry Building, which was unoccupied at the time.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at just after 5pm on Saturday and sent at least seven fire engines, along with two turntable ladders.

No one was believed to have been in the building at the time of the fire and there were no reports of injuries, the fire service said.