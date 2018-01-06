Gender pay gap: Figures revealed by 500 companies

New gender pay gap figures show women's average hourly salary is as much as 52% less than men's at some companies.

More than 500 organisations have published their gender pay gap figures, which reveal the difference in the average pay and bonuses for female and male employees.

At easyJet, the mean hourly rate for women was 52% lower than for men, while the figure stood at 15% lower for Ladbrokes and 33% lower at Virgin Money.

All three firms said men and women in the same roles were paid the same, and attributed the discrepancy in pay to having more men in higher-paid positions.

At airline easyJet just 6% of its pilots - who earn an average salary of £92,400 - are women, while females make up 69% of its cabin crew, earning £24,800 on average.

The firm said it was actively seeking to recruit more female pilots, with a target of 20% of new entrant pilots being women by 2020.