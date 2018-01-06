Iran protests: Russia criticises UN Security Council talks called by US

Russia and other countries had said the United Nation's most powerful body has no business weighing in on the recent protests in Iran.

The US called the UN Security Council emergency meeting on Friday night to discuss the demonstrations that left at least 21 people dead.

Iran's foreign minister said the move to an emergency meeting on protests marks another foreign policy "blunder" for Donald Trump's administration after the country's UN ambassador described the move as an example of "US bullying" .

The US Ambassador Nikki Haley told Tehran "the world will be watching", reiterating the US president's support for the anti-government demonstrators.

"The Iranian regime is now on notice: The world will be watching what you do," Ms Haley said.

But Russia and Iran complained the protests were a domestic matter and had no place being discussed at a council focused on international security.

"The United States is abusing the platform of the Security Council," said Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, whose country has close ties to Iran, adding: "Let Iran deal with its own problems."

The UN charter empowers to the council to "investigate any dispute, or any situation which might lead to international friction."