- ITV Report
-
John Worboys: Crown Prosecution Service defends handling of black cab rapist's case
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has defended its handling of the black cab rapist John Worboys case amid criticism that further allegations against the attacker were not pursued.
Worboys, 60, is to be released after serving a nine year sentence for 19 charges of drugging and sexually assaulting 12 women passengers, in one case raping a woman.
His release has prompted anger after it was revealed not all of the 102 complainants had their cases brought to trial.
In a statement, the CPS explained it had charged Worboys with offences "where it was deemed there was a realistic prospect of conviction".
The CPS said 83 women had reported allegations up to the point of conviction, and a further 19 afterwards. The body had advised officers to refer any allegations of rape.
.
One allegation of sexual assault was dismissed as it "did not pass the evidential test", the CPS statement said.
It said: "It would be unlikely that it would be in the public interest to prosecute Worboys in relation to allegations of sexual assault or administering a substance with intent, because of the maximum sentence available to the court."
The Metropolitan Police confirmed there is currently no live investigation into Worboys
Sir Keir Starmer, who was director of public prosecutions at the time of the trial, did not have "any involvement in the decision making" the CPS said.
Chairman of the Parole Board Professor Nick Hardwick, who apologised after some victims were not contacted ahead of the announcement that Worboys is to be released, will be summoned before the House of Commons Justice Committee to explain how the decision for release was reached.
Chairman of the committee, Conservative MP Bob Neill, called for the Parole Board's processes to be made more transparent, saying it is "ridiculous that the current rules prevent the board making public the reasons for their decisions".
Prof Hardwick explained that the Parole Board has a "statutory duty" under its rules which "prevents disclosure of proceedings", and revealed he will be launching a public consultation on how decision making is shared with the public.