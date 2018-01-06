John Worboys: Crown Prosecution Service defends handling of black cab rapist's case

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has defended its handling of the black cab rapist John Worboys case amid criticism that further allegations against the attacker were not pursued.

Worboys, 60, is to be released after serving a nine year sentence for 19 charges of drugging and sexually assaulting 12 women passengers, in one case raping a woman.

His release has prompted anger after it was revealed not all of the 102 complainants had their cases brought to trial.

In a statement, the CPS explained it had charged Worboys with offences "where it was deemed there was a realistic prospect of conviction".

The CPS said 83 women had reported allegations up to the point of conviction, and a further 19 afterwards. The body had advised officers to refer any allegations of rape.

