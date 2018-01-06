Man arrested in Northampton over cat killings and mutilations

Rusty the cat was found dismembered on his owners' property last year. Credit: Northamptonshire Police.

Police have arrested a man accused of a string of cat killings and mutilations in Northampton and are probing to see if the attacks are linked to the so-called Croydon cat killer. The 31-year-old was detained after five cats were found dead and mutilated in the town between August and November last year. Northamptonshire Police said the suspect, who was arrested in connection with arson attacks and cat mutilations in the Duston and Kingsley Park areas, has been released under investigation. The force said it was working with the Metropolitan Police investigation into a number of animal deaths, known as Operation Takahe, but said it cannot be sure they were carried out by the same person.

The co-founder of a group which has been keeping track of the deaths and helping police with the investigation has said it does not believe that the person arrested was behind the killings. South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (Snarl) believes up to 400 cats and other small animals may have been slaughtered across the country by at least one culprit, who has also been dubbed the M25 cat killer and the UK animal killer.