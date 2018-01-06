Passengers forced to evacuate burning plane after collision at Toronto airport

Passengers were forced to evacuate a burning plane via the emergency slides after two aircrafts collided on the ground at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

The wing of a Westjet plane caught fire after being clipped by another aircraft.

In video filmed by a passenger, people are heard screaming as the wing of the Westjet aircraft bursts into flames.

No one was injured injuries have been reported.

The WestJet was stationary while it waited for a gate after flying in from Cancun, Mexico with 168 passengers and a crew of six on board when it was struck by a Sunwing aircraft moving back from a gate.