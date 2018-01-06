Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Temperatures set to plummet this weekend

Cold and windy day for most. Cloud and outbreaks of rain will become confined to southern parts of the UK. Elsewhere, there will be a mixture of sunny spells and wintry showers, especially for northeastern coasts.

A cold and frosty night for many, with increasingly clear skies. Any wintry showers in the northeast will slowly fade. Windy and cloudier in the south, with a few showers.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest forecast: