Temperatures set to plummet this weekend

Cold and windy day for most. Cloud and outbreaks of rain will become confined to southern parts of the UK. Elsewhere, there will be a mixture of sunny spells and wintry showers, especially for northeastern coasts.

A cold and frosty night for many, with increasingly clear skies. Any wintry showers in the northeast will slowly fade. Windy and cloudier in the south, with a few showers.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest forecast: