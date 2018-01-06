Rex Tillerson: 'No reason to question' Donald Trump's mental fitness

Rex Tillerson has been forced to defend Donald Trump's fitness for office. Credit: AP

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson has defended Donald Trump's fitness for office after the author of a bombshell new book cast doubt of the president's mental health. Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff yesterday told NBC's Today show that "100%" of the people around Mr Trump questioned the president's intelligence and "fitness for office". Responding to claims the president has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes, Mr Tillerson told CNN that he had "no reason to question his mental fitness." While defending Mr Trump, Washington's chief diplomat admitted the president has a very different decision making process and Mr Tillerson has spent a lot of time "understanding how to best communicate with him."

"I have to learn how he takes information in, processes it and makes decisions," Mr Tillerson told CNN. "He is not a typical president of the past, I think that's well recognised - that's also why the American people chose him," he said. The president has taken to Twitter to vent his wrath at Fire and Fury, which paints an unflattering picture of Mr Trump as an undisciplined man-child who does not understand the weight of the presidency. In his most recent outburst, Mr Trump called author Mr Wolff a "loser". He wrote: "Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!"

