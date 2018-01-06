Senior ministers set to be axed by Theresa May in Cabinet reshuffle

Theresa May is to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday with reports that a series of senior ministers are set for the axe.

The Prime Minister has been forced to make changes to her top team following the resignation last month of Damian Green as first secretary of state after he admitted to lying about the alleged discovery of pornographic images on his Commons computer during a police raid.

But unlike the previous resignations of Sir Michael Fallon and Priti Patel - when consequent changes were kept to a minimum - his departure is expected to trigger a wider ministerial re-jig.

Downing Street sources indicated that it would continue into a second day on Tuesday with the middle-ranking and junior ministerial appointments.

Mrs May's most senior colleagues - including Chancellor Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Brexit Secretary David Davis - were reported to be safe.

However Education Secretary Justine Greening, Conservative Party chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin, Business Secretary Greg Clark and the Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom were among those said to be vulnerable.