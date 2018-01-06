Twitter says it won't silence world leaders after calls to mute Trump

Twitter has said it will not block world leaders or remove their "controversial tweets" amid calls to remove US president Donald Trump from the platform.

In a blog the company said Twitter exists to "serve and help advance the global, public conversation" and therefore would not remove content from elected world leaders.

It comes after Mr Trump wrote a controversial tweet about North Korea, which prompted to calls for him to be banned from the site.

Earlier in the week, Trump tweeted: "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times."