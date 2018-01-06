US East Coast hit with sub-zero temperatures following snowstorm

Brutally cold conditions are still enveloping the US east coast, with wind chill warnings from Virginia to Vermont.

In Burlington, Vermont, people battled temperatures of minus 18C and a wind chill of minus 34C.

Both Philadelphia and New York were shivering at -13C, with wind chills of minus 23C in Philadelphia and minus 22C in New York.

And in Hartford, Connecticut, a brutal cold of minus 12 degrees yielded a wind chill of minus 28C. The coldest record for Hartford, minus 12 degrees, was set in 1912.

Earlier this month, record-breaking freezing temperatures claimed several lives in the South.