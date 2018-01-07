- ITV Report
Acid attacks: Retailers sign up to voluntary ban on selling corrosive substances to under-18s
Some retailers have agreed not to sell products containing harmful levels of corrosive substances to under-18s in an attempt to stop acid being used as a weapon.
Wickes, B&Q, John Lewis and Tesco are among the retailers who have signed up to the voluntary government plans which applies to products bought in store and online.
The moves comes ahead of proposed legislation on preventing minors from purchasing products which contain potentially harmful levels of acid.
Victoria Atkins, minister for Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability, said: "Acid attacks have a devastating impact on their victims, leaving both emotional and physical scars.
"I'm pleased that so many of the UK's major retailers are joining our fight to combat this scourge and signalling they are committed to selling acids responsibly."
The ban will see under-18s unable to buy the following products:
- Products that contain sulphuric acid such as drain cleaners/unblockers
- Products that contain hydrochloric acid (10% and over) such as brick and patio cleaners
- Products that contain sodium hydroxide (12% and over) such as paint strippers