Astronaut John Young, 87, has died

John Young, the astronaut who commanded the first space shuttle flight and the ninth man to walk on the moon, has died aged 87.

Space agency Nasa said he died on Friday at home in Houston following complications from pneumonia.

Mr Young was the first Nasa astronaut to fly into space six times and the only one of agency's pioneers to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programmes.

"Astronaut John Young's storied career spanned three generations of spaceflight," acting Nasa administrator Robert Lightfoot said.

"John was one of that group of early space pioneers whose bravery and commitment sparked our nation's first great achievements in space."