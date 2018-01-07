French President Emmanuel Macron lays wreath to commemorate anniversary of Charlie Hebdo attack

A wreath laying ceremony took place outside the former office of French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo to mark the third anniversary of an attack by Islamic extremists.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo laid a wreath outside the Paris offices in memory of the 12 people who died following the attack.

On 7 January, 2015, two French-born brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi opened fire, killing 11 people inside the building, as well as a Muslim policeman outside and injuring 11 others.