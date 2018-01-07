German Chancellor Angela Merkel begins fresh coalition talks in attempt to build a new government

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has begun fresh coalition talks with the centre-left Social Democrats in a bid to form a new government.

Germany has been without a government since last September's general election.

The five-day talks are aimed at ending the three-month stalemate by deciding whether there's enough common ground between the parties to move formal negotiations on.

Mrs Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) have run Germany together for the past four years.

But the SPD returned to opposition following the party's worst post-war election result.