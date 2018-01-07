- ITV Report
German Chancellor Angela Merkel begins fresh coalition talks in attempt to build a new government
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has begun fresh coalition talks with the centre-left Social Democrats in a bid to form a new government.
Germany has been without a government since last September's general election.
The five-day talks are aimed at ending the three-month stalemate by deciding whether there's enough common ground between the parties to move formal negotiations on.
Mrs Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) have run Germany together for the past four years.
But the SPD returned to opposition following the party's worst post-war election result.
Party leader Martin Schulz has been under pressure to reconsider his stance after initial coalition talks between Mrs Merkel's CDU, the liberal FDP and the Greens collapsed in November.
Mr Schulz faces the difficult task of convincing members of his party to become junior parties in another "grand coalition".
In additions, the two parties disagree on issues including migration, health insurance reform and differing ambitions for the European Union.
If talks fail again, Mrs Merkel would be left with the options of leading an unprecedented minority government, or calling a new election.