Man calls 911 to report himself to police for drunk driving

A 39-year-old man led police to one of the easiest arrests they will have made all year, by calling 911 and reporting himself for driving drunk.

Michael Lester, of Winter Haven, Polk County in Florida called 911 on New Year's Eve and told the operator he was drunk driving and had been "all night".

When the operator asked him where he was at the time of making the call, he said: "I don't know, I'm too drunk."

But when the operator pressed him to give her his surname, he said: "I think I'm going to get something to eat, they can catch up with me."

When asked again, he said: "No, I don't feel like giving that to you right now."