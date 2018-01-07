- ITV Report
Man calls 911 to report himself to police for drunk driving
A 39-year-old man led police to one of the easiest arrests they will have made all year, by calling 911 and reporting himself for driving drunk.
Michael Lester, of Winter Haven, Polk County in Florida called 911 on New Year's Eve and told the operator he was drunk driving and had been "all night".
When the operator asked him where he was at the time of making the call, he said: "I don't know, I'm too drunk."
But when the operator pressed him to give her his surname, he said: "I think I'm going to get something to eat, they can catch up with me."
When asked again, he said: "No, I don't feel like giving that to you right now."
Polk County Sheriff's Office released the audio of the 911 call and confirmed that nobody had been hurt during the incident.
During the call, that lasted for several minutes, a car horn can be heard and he claimed that he was driving on the wrong side of the road.
He initially told them he had only consumed two beers but later admitted he had drunk four beers and swallowed some meth, the Sheriff's Office said.
A post on Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page read: "On New Year's Eve, Michael decided to call in a drunk driver. Himself.
"The Polk County Sheriff's Office had 30 DUI arrests in the month of December. Special thanks to Michael Lester, for throwing himself under the bus for number 30 (we love round numbers). At least Michael wasn't involved in a crash, and lived to see another day."
Mr Lester was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the centre lane, and not wearing a seat belt.
According to the Sheriff's Office, he has previous convictions for driving under the influence, aggravated battery, drug possession, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and hit and run.