Moody Blues founding member Ray Thomas dies suddenly aged 76

Ray Thomas, founding member of the Moody Blues, has died suddenly at the age of 76.

The flautist and vocalist died on Thursday, his record label confirmed in a statement.

"It is with profound sorrow and sadness that Cherry Red Records and Esoteric Recordings regret to announce that Ray Thomas, founder member, flautist and vocalist of the Moody Blues, passed away suddenly at his home in Surrey on Thursday 4th January 2018.

"We are deeply shocked by his passing and will miss his warmth, humour and kindness.

"It was a privilege to have known and worked with him and our thoughts are with his family and his wife Lee at this sad time."

Born in 1941 in Stourport-on-Severn, Thomas formed The Moody Blues alongside Mike Pinder, Denny Laine, Graeme Edge and Clint Warwick.