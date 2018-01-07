Shop worker fights for life after attack by 'underage' youths refused cigarettes and alcohol

A shop worker is in a critical condition after he was attacked outside the shop he works in after refusing to serve underage youths.

Two members of staff were attacked in the shop by three teenage boys in The Broadway, Mill Hill, north London at around 11.45pm on Saturday night.

They are understood to have carried out the attack when staff at the Rota Express store refused to sell them cigarettes and alcohol.

A 49-year-old man was rushed to hospital and has been put on a life support machine. He remains in a critical condition, police said.

The other suffered minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

The Rota Express was closed on Sunday afternoon, with a police van parked outside.