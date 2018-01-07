SNP attacks Corbyn for turning down invite to cross-party meeting on single market

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of a "pathetic" lack of leadership after rejecting a call to join a cross-party coalition to keep Britain in the EU single market after Brexit.

The SNP said the Mr Corbyn was failing millions of working families after he turned down an invitation to co-ordinate efforts with other parties to block Government moves to take the UK out of the single market when it leaves the EU.

Ian Blackford, the SNP leader at Westminster, is due to meet with the leaders of the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party on Monday to discuss a common approach to the issue in the weeks ahead.

But in a letter to Mr Blackford, Mr Corbyn declined an offer to take part, saying the initiative was based on a "flawed" assumption about the nature of the single market.

Labour has repeatedly said it wants to secure a Brexit deal which retains the benefits of the single market and the customs union, but has stopped short of saying it would remain in the single market beyond a limited transition period after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

In his letter to Mr Blackford, Mr Corbyn said the summit "appears to be based on the flawed assumption that the single market is a membership club".

"It is not," Mr Corbyn wrote.

"We have consistently said that we are committed to negotiating to keep the benefits of the single market and securing the best possible deal for the whole of Britain, which protects our economy and the people of this country, whilst at the same time respecting the result of the referendum."

However Mr Blackford warned that unless opposition parties were able to prevent the Government leaving the single market and the customs union, it would take a "wrecking ball" to the economy.