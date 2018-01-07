Steve Bannon says 'treason' remarks were not directed at Donald Trump Jr

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has reaffirmed his support for President Donald Trump after the US leader attacked him again for comments made in an explosive new book.

Mr Bannon had angered Mr Trump with comments to author Michael Wolff describing a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York between Donald Trump Jr, Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic".

But Mr Bannon has since said the description was aimed at former Trump campaign aide Paul Manafort, who also attended the meeting, and not the president's son.

"I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president's historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency," Mr Bannon said in the statement, first obtained by news site Axios.

Mr Bannon said his support for the president and his agenda was "unwavering".