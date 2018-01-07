Sydney hits 47C as it sweats through hottest day since 1939

Sydney has sweated through its second-hottest day on record, with the temperatures topping 47C in Australia's largest city.

The previous record was set in 1939, when Richmond station in the city's west topped out at 47.8C.

Sunday's maximum temperature of 47.3C was reached at 3.25pm in Penrtih, also in western Sydney.

The New South Wales Bureau of Meteorology wrongly announced Sunday had been metropolitan Sydney's hottest day on record before rectifying its mistake.