Theresa May: The NHS is better prepared than ever before

Theresa May has said the NHS had never been better prepared for winter than it was this year, despite 16,900 people having to wait more than 30 minutes to be seen by staff at emergency departments over the Christmas week.

Thousand of operations have been delayed for up to a month to help cope with the crisis.

The prime minister told the BBC's The Andrew Marr show the postponement of operations was "part of the plan".

"The NHS has actually been better prepared for this winter pressures than it has been before.

"It's about making sure that those who most urgently need care are able to get that treatment when they need it," she said.

Mrs May praised the "fantastic job" NHS staff were doing.

"They have been working really hard over this time of winter pressure and really delivering for people," she said.

Last week, an elderly woman who called 999 complaining of chest pains died while waiting almost four hours for her ambulance to arrive.

In a separate case another pensioner died following a seven-hour wait for a hospital bed.

Andrew Marr raised the case of Leah Butler-Smith, whose mother was forced to wait five hours, including an hour outside A&E in an ambulance, before being seen by a doctor at Broomfield Hospital in Essex after suffering a stroke.

Marr told Mrs May if he had had to wait five hours when he had his stroke, he "would not be here talking to you".