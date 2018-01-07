Very cold and frosty overnight.

Another very cold, clear and frosty night for most. However, it will be turning cloudier in the far south overnight, with winds easing in the south.

After a frosty start, it will be mainly dry with sunny spells for most. Cloudy conditions in the south will spread northwards during the day, with some patchy drizzle. Cold.

Cloudier for most on Tuesday, with some patchy drizzle. Turning less cold with rain spreading east Wednesday, with snow possible on northern hills. Thursday will probably be drier and colder.