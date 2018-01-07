William and Kate join The Queen and Prince Philip for Sandringham church service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied Prince Philip. Credit: PA

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family attended a church service at Sandringham, Norfolk on Sunday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied the Duke of Edinburgh to the Epiphany service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The Queen arrived for the service by car. Credit: PA

Kate, who is five months pregnant with their third child, wrapped up warm with a trench coat, gloves and a fur hat. The Queen, wearing a crimson suit and matching hat, arrived at the service by car. Kate's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthew also attended the service.

Spectators gathered to greet the Royal Family. Credit: PA