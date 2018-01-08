A cold day. Cloudy in the south.

A frosty morning across the north with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Overcast and cold across southern England and Wales with patchy drizzle. Cloud will move into some northern parts by the evening. Becoming windy in places.

Increasingly cloudy across the UK overnight, but remaining cold, with widespread mist and hill fog across England and Wales. Remaining dry, clear, and frosty, in some northern and northwestern areas.

Mostly grey and murky across southern and eastern UK on Tuesday with hill fog and drizzle. Drier and brighter across parts of northern Scotland. Winds easing. Rain arriving in west later.