Baby's heart surgery cancelled five times by Leeds hospital

A baby born with a hole in her heart had to wait four months for the defect to be repaired after a major operation was cancelled five times.

Evelyn Johnston-Smith's condition was spotted at her mother's 20-week scan.

Shortly after Evelyn was born doctors fitted a pulmonary band and said the baby girl would need a second operation within a year.

The follow-up operation was scheduled for September 2017 and a deadline of mid-November was set for it to take place.

However, the procedure was cancelled five times due to staff shortages, lack of beds and an emergency operation.

Leanne Smith, 20, said her daughter had been at risk of cardiac arrest as she waited for follow-up surgery at Leeds General Infirmary.