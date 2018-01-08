- ITV Report
Carrie Gracie, BBC China editor, quits in protest at unequal pay
Carrie Gracie, the BBC's China editor, has quit her job accusing the corporation of "breaking equality law."
Gracie said her resignations was prompted by unequal pay.
The journalist has been with the BBC for 30 years and has described leading the BBC's China coverage since 2004 as "the greatest privilege of my career."
Gracie stated her concerns in a letter addressed to "Dear BBC Audience," accusing the corporation of a "secretive and illegal pay culture" after it was revealed two-thirds of its stars earning more than £150,000 were male.
"My name is Carrie Gracie and I have been a BBC journalist for three decades. With great regret, I have left my post as China Editor to speak out publicly on a crisis of trust at the BBC," the letter said.
"The BBC belongs to you, the licence fee payer. I believe you have a right to know that it is breaking equality law and resisting pressure for a fair and transparent pay structure.
"In thirty years at the BBC, I have never sought to make myself the story and never publicly criticised the organisation I love.
"I am not asking for more money. I believe I am very well paid already - especially as someone working for a publicly funded organisation. I simply want the BBC to abide by the law and value men and women equally."
A BBC spokesman said: "Fairness in pay is vital. A significant number of organisations have now published their gender pay figures showing that we are performing considerably better than many and are well below the national average.
"Alongside that, we have already conducted an independent judge-led audit of pay for rank and file staff which showed 'no systemic discrimination against women'.
"A separate report for on-air staff will be published in the not too distant future."
Gracie said she left her post as China editor last week and would return to the TV newsroom "where I expect to be paid equally."
She called for the BBC's international editors, both male and female, to receive equal pay but suggested that her managers had judged women's work was worth much less than men's.
"I told my bosses the only acceptable resolution would be for all the international editors to be paid the same amount. The right amount would be for them to decide, and I made clear I wasn't seeking a pay rise, just equal pay. Instead the BBC offered me a big pay rise which remained far short of equality."
Gracie condemned the BBC for the way it was reviewing the pay of female staff in the letter which was leaked to BuzzFeed News.
"Many have since sought pay equality through internal negotiation but managers still deny there is a problem," she said.
"This bunker mentality is likely to end in a disastrous legal defeat for the BBC and an exodus of female talent at every level."
The BBC released documents last year setting out the pay for staff on more than £150,000.
It showed a sizeable gap in the earnings of the corporation's most well-known male and female presenters and actors, with Radio 2's Chris Evans topping the list on more than £2 million while the highest paid woman was Claudia Winkleman on between £450,000-£499,999.
Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said: "It's no surprise that NUJ member Carrie Gracie is not prepared to stay silent about the injustice wrought upon her by her own employer.
"Her letter to licence fee payers makes it clear what a difficult decision it has been to speak out about what she calls a crisis of trust at the BBC, but why it is vital that the British public are clear about why she has been forced to resign her post as China Editor and return early to London.
"Carrie is one of many women journalists at the BBC who are angry and frustrated that a swifter resolution has not been reached to this scourge of unequal pay at our public service broadcaster.
"The NUJ is determined to hold the BBC to account and reach proper settlements on behalf of women who have suffered a deficit in salary and pension contributions over many years."
Here is Ms Gracie's letter in full: