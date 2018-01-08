Cloudy and cold for most of Tuesday

It will become cloudy across most of the UK tonight, with hill fog, occasional light drizzle, and some light snow over northern hills. The north of Scotland may well remain dry and clear with another hard frost.

Much of the UK will remain cloudy throughout the day tomorrow, with hill fog and some patchy drizzle. Drier and brighter across northern Scotland. Rain arrives in Northern Ireland by evening.

On Wednesday rain clears eastwards, followed by bright or sunny spells. A foggy start on Thursday and Friday, with the fog lingering in parts of England and Wales all day.