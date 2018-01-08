Dominic Chappell: Ex-BHS owner failed to hand over pension information three times, court hears

Dominic Chappell bought BHS for a nominal £1 in 2015. Credit: PA

The former boss of BHS failed to provide information about the firm's pension schemes to investigators three times after it collapsed into administration, a court has heard. Dominic Chappell, 51, oversaw the loss of thousands of jobs at the high street chain after his firm, Retail Acquisitions, bought BHS for a nominal £1 from billionaire Sir Philip Green in 2015. The firm had 11,000 employees while two pension schemes had more than 19,000 members, including past employees, Brighton Magistrates' Court heard. BHS went into administration in April 2016, leaving a £571 million pension deficit that Sir Philip later agreed to pay £363 million towards.

Sir Philip Green paid £363 million towards the pension deficit after public pressure. Credit: PA

Alex Stein, prosecuting for The Pensions Regulator, said Chappell had been asked to provide information to TPR under the Pensions Act in April and May 2016 and a third time in February 2017. Mr Stein added: "Despite numerous reminders and assurances from the defendant and his advisers nothing has been received in relation to the (first) two notices." The third notice relates to a request by TPR for information from Chappell about an alleged leak of information from a confidential "warning notice" sent out in November 2016, the court heard. Chappell and his legal team said they were having trouble getting the information requested by TPR under section 72 of the Pensions Act, the court heard.

Dominic Chappell denies the three charges. Credit: PA