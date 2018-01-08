Former football coach Barry Bennell admits child sex offences

Former football coach Barry Bennell has pleaded guilty to seven child sex offences.

The 63-year-old entered the guilty pleas to six counts of indecent assault via videolink at the beginning of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

A reporting restriction on another guilty plea to a charge of indecent assault entered by Bennell at an earlier hearing has also been lifted.

The offences took place between 1981 and 1991 and relate to three victims who were boys aged between 11 and 14 at the time.

The former Crewe Alexandra coach is still due to stand trial for 48 other offences, including 42 counts of indecent assault, 11 counts of buggery and two counts of attempted buggery.

They relate to 11 complainants and are alleged to have happened in the 1970s and 1980s, when the alleged victims were boys aged between eight and 15.

A jury is expected to be sworn in for his trial on the outstanding charges on Monday.