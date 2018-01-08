- ITV Report
-
Golden Globes 2018: Who were the winners?
Gary Oldman, Ewan McGregor and Martin McDonagh collected Golden Globes for Britain while Saoirse Ronan triumphed for Ireland.
Here is a full list of the winners:
- Best Motion Picture, Drama: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Lady Bird
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture: James Franco - The Disaster Artist
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
- Best Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape Of Water
- Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Allison Janney - I, Tonya
- Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Ewan McGregor - Fargo
- Best TV Movie or Limited Series: Big Little Lies
- Best TV Series, Drama: The Handmaid's Tale
- Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy: The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
- Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama: Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
- Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama: Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
- Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari - Master Of None
- Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie: Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Best Animated Feature Film: Coco
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Foreign Language Film: In The Fade
Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Alexandre Desplat - The Shape Of Water
Best Original Song, Motion Picture: This Is Me - The Greatest Showman