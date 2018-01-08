Golden Globes 2018: Who were the winners?

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie: Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Best Animated Feature Film: Coco

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Foreign Language Film: In The Fade

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Alexandre Desplat - The Shape Of Water