Golden Globes 2018: Who were the winners?

Gary Oldman, Ewan McGregor and Martin McDonagh collected Golden Globes for Britain while Saoirse Ronan triumphed for Ireland.

Here is a full list of the winners:

  • Best Motion Picture, Drama: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Lady Bird
  • Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
  • Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture: James Franco - The Disaster Artist
  • Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
  • Best Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape Of Water
  • Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Allison Janney - I, Tonya
  • Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Ewan McGregor - Fargo
  • Best TV Movie or Limited Series: Big Little Lies
  • Best TV Series, Drama: The Handmaid's Tale
  • Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy: The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
  • Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama: Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
  • Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama: Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari - Master Of None
  • Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies

  • Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie: Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

  • Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

  • Best Animated Feature Film: Coco

  • Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

  • Best Foreign Language Film: In The Fade

  • Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Alexandre Desplat - The Shape Of Water

  • Best Original Song, Motion Picture: This Is Me - The Greatest Showman