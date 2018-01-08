Mothercare warns on profits after sales slump

Mothercare saw sales plummet in the run up to Christmas, causing the retailer to issue a profit warning.

Like-for-like sales at the baby retailer fell 7.2% in store, while online sales tumbled 6.9% in the 12 weeks to December 30.

Due to the fall in sales, Mothercare now expects adjusted group profit for the year is likely to be in the range of £1 million to £5 million.

Analysts had previously forecast profits would be around £10 million.

The announcement comes as Mothercare attempts to reduce the number of shops it has in the UK from 143 to between 80 and 100, having already closed down in several locations over the past nine months.

"As we signalled in November, there has been a softening in the UK market with lower footfall and website traffic resulting in lower spend in both stores and online," Chief Executive Mark Newton-Jones explained.

"This trend has continued.

"Going forward, we are not anticipating any improvement in the short-term market conditions for the UK."