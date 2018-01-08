Non-reclining seats to be introduced on British Airways flights

Passengers on short-haul flights with British Airways will no longer be able to recline their seats.

A new fleet of aircraft based at Heathrow will be installed with the non-reclining seats.

The 35 A320neo and A321neo planes, coming into use from this year, will instead have a fixed "gentle recline".

It is a move already adopted by budget airlines, with easyJet and Ryanair already using seats that cannot be adjusted.