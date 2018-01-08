Nurses 'spending all day' treating patients in hospital car parks, ITV News learns

Hospitals are becoming so pressed for space that nurses are having to spend whole days treating patients in car parks, ITV News has learned.

One nurse said the winter crisis within the NHS was becoming more and more "dangerous" as staff are stretched by increasing demand.

It comes after Conservative health minister Philip Dunne provoked anger in the Commons by suggesting there were seats for patients where by beds were not available.

His comments on Monday followed the emergence of pictures over the weekend suggesting patients in some hospitals were being forced to sleep on the floor.

On Thursday, figures will be published revealing how long patients waited for A&E treatment across December.