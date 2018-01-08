Oprah Winfrey delivers iconic Golden Globes speech calling out sexual abusers: ‘Their time is up’

Oprah Winfrey gave a rousing speech at the Golden Globe awards, telling young girls that "a new day is on the horizon" when nobody will be a victim of sexual violence. In a evening that took a more somber tone in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal that has rocked Hollywood over the past few months, the chat show host, actress and entrepreneur told the audience she had been inspired by women who felt "powerful enough to stand up and tell their stories." She became the first black woman to receive the honorary Cecil B DeMille award, which is given for lifetime achievement in the film industry. "This year, we became the story - women who endured years of abuse because, like my mother, they had bills to pay and children to feed," she said.

Many guests at the ceremony wore badges with the words "Time's Up" on them, while stars swapped their usual brightly coloured gowns and jewels in favour of all-black outfits to show support for victims of sexual abuse. A number gave impassioned speeches about equality at the ceremony. Collecting the prize for best supporting actress in a limited series for Big Little Lies, Laura Dern said: "I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but to promote restorative justice. May we also please protect and employ them." Reese Witherspoon, who starred alongside Kidman and Dern in the series, and also served as its producer, collected the prize for best TV movie or limited series, saying: "People out there that are feeling silenced by harassment, discrimination, abuse - time's up. We see you, we hear you, and we will tell your stories."

Reese Witherspoon was one of a number of stars to give an impassioned speech Credit: AP

Elisabeth Moss, who won best actress in a TV drama for the adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel, read a note from the author.

This is from Margaret Atwood: 'We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories.' Margaret Atwood, this is for you and all of the women who came before you and after you, who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world. We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print. And we are writing the story ourselves. – Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss dedicated her award to author Margaret Atwood Credit: NBC