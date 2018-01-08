- ITV Report
-
Princess Charlotte pictured ahead of first day at nursery
Two photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her first day at nursery have been released.
The young royal was pictured on steps at Kensington Palace as she prepared to attend Willcocks Nursery School in west London.
Charlotte was photographed by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a red winter jacket and woolly white scarf, complete with polka dot rucksack.
The two-year-old was seen smiling in the photographs, which were released on Monday.
Charlotte was first photographed on the day of her birth in May 2015 - when Kate held her daughter outside the private maternity wing of St Mary's hospital in Paddington.
But her privacy has been closely guarded by her parents since then.
A photograph of Charlotte celebrating her second birthday was released in May last year.
Older brother Prince George began attending Thomas's Battersea school last September.