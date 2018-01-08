Princess Charlotte pictured ahead of first day at nursery

Two photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her first day at nursery have been released.

The young royal was pictured on steps at Kensington Palace as she prepared to attend Willcocks Nursery School in west London.

Charlotte was photographed by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a red winter jacket and woolly white scarf, complete with polka dot rucksack.

The two-year-old was seen smiling in the photographs, which were released on Monday.