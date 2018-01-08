Six National Action members charged

Five men and a woman have been charged with belonging to banned far-right terror group National Action.

West Midlands Police said Nathan Pryke, aged 26; Adam Thomas, 21; Claudia Patatas, 28; Darren Fletcher, 28; Daniel Bogunovic, 26, and 24-year-old Joel Wilmore will all appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Thomas and Patatas, both of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire; Pryke, of Dartford Road, March, Cambridgeshire; Fletcher, of Kitchen Lane, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton; Bogunovic, of Crown Hills Rise, Leicester; and Wilmore, of Bramhall Moor Lane, Hazel Grove, Stockport, were arrested last Wednesday.

Thomas also been further charged with possessing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

West Midlands Police said Fletcher also faces five counts of breaching an anti-social behaviour order.

In a statement confirming the charges, the force said all six suspects had been charged with being "concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, namely on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation".

The West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit have performed a number of searches on properties as part of inquiries.

The were pre-planned and intelligence-led, and there was no threat to public safety.

A police say all six accused had been charged with being a member of a proscribed organisation contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act.

National Action were banned as an organisation in December 2016.

In the official list of proscribed groups, the organisation is described as ''virulently racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic''.