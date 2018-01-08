Theresa May to reshuffle Cabinet with half a dozen senior ministers facing the axe or a move

Sir Patrick looks set to pay the price for the party's failure at last year's snap general election when the Tories saw their Commons majority wiped out.

However, Education Secretary Justine Greening, Conservative Party chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin, Business Secretary Greg Clark and the Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom are all reported to be vulnerable.

Theresa May is to undertake an extensive Cabinet reshuffle on Monday with around half a dozen of her senior ministers facing the axe or a change in jobs.

May will replace Damian Green, who was forced to resign as first secretary of state last month after admitting he lied over allegations pornographic material was found on his Commons computer during a police raid in 2008.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has been seen a favourite for the job but the Prime Minister may find it difficult to move him in the midst of an NHS winter crisis that has seen tens of thousands of operations cancelled.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is also in the frame.

May will likely take the opportunity to bring forward some more junior ministers, with Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis and Justice Minister Dominic Raab among those tipped for promotion.

The Daily Telegraph reported she will appoint a "minister for no deal" specifically to prepare for the eventuality that the UK leaves the EU without an agreement, with the post likely to go to Steve Baker - a prominent Leave campaigner who is already a Brexit minister.

The Prime Minister is also believed to want more women and MPs from ethnic minorities in her team with Suella Fernandes, the leader of the backbench Eurosceptics, Seema Kennedy and Rishi Sunak among those who could enter the Government for the first time.

Overall the reshuffle will be more extensive than that carried out by Mrs May following her humiliation in last year's general election when she felt able to make only limited changes to the Cabinet.