Actress Bella Thorne says she was sexually abused until the age of 14

Bella Thorne has revealed on a social media post that she had been sexually and physically abused in childhood.

The American actress, who starred in Disney's Shake It Up, said she was abused "from the day I can remember till I was 14".

She added: "When I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul mistreated."