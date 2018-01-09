- ITV Report
Baftas 2018: Who is nominated for what?
The Shape of Water leads the 2018 Bafta nominations, with 12 nods in total, including best film.
The fantasy romance, about a janitor who forms a relationship with an amphibious creature being held in captivity, stars British actress Sally Hawkins - a role for which she has been nominated in the leading actress category.
Meanwhile, British stars dominated the leading actor category, with Golden Globe winner Gary Oldman competing against fellow Brits Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya and Jamie Bell, as well as US star Timothée Chalamet, for the prize.
The awards ceremony, which will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on February 18, will be hosted by Joanna Lumley who takes over from Stephen Fry.
Who's nominated for what?
Best film
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape Of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding British Film
- Darkest Hour
- The Death of Stalin
- God's Own Country
- Lady Macbeth
- Paddington 2
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director
- Blade Runner 2049 - Denis Villeneuve
- Call Me By Your Name - Luca Guadagnino
- Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan
- The Shape Of Water - Guillermo Del Toro
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh
Leading actress
- Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
- Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
- Sally Hawkins - The Shape Of Water
- Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Leading actor
- Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
- Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
- Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
- Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Supporting actress
- Allison Janney - I, Tonya
- Kristin Scott Thomas - Darkest Hour
- Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer - The Shape Of Water
Supporting actor
- Christopher Plummer - All The Money In The World
- Hugh Grant - Paddington 2
- Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Florence Pugh
- Josh O'Connor
- Tessa Thompson
- Timothee Chalamet
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- The Ghoul - Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (Producers)
- I am Not A Witch - Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
- Jawbone - Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)
- Kingdom Of Us - Lucy Cohen (Director)
- Lady Macbeth - Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)
Film not in the English language
- Elle
- First They Killed My Father
- The Handmaiden
- Loveless
- The Salesman
Documentary
- City Of Ghosts
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Icarus
- An Inconvenient Sequel
- Jane
Animated film
- Coco
- Loving Vincent
- My Life As A Courgette
Original screenplay
- Get Out
- I, Tonya
- Lady Bird
- The Shape Of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted screenplay
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Death Of Stalin
- Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
- Molly's Game
- Paddington 2
Original music
- Blade Runner 2049 - Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer
- Darkest Hour - Dario Marianelli
- Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer
- Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood
- The Shape Of Water - Alexandre Desplat
Cinematography
- Blade Runner 2049 - Roger Deakins
- Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel
- Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema
- The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Ben Davis
Editing
- Baby Driver - Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
- Blade Runner 2049 - Joe Walker
- Dunkirk - Lee Smith
- The Shape Of Water - Sidney Wolinsky
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Jon Gregory
Production and design
- Beauty And The Beast - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Blade Runner 2049 - Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
- Darkest Hour - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Dunkirk - Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
- The Shape Of Water - Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau
Costume design
- Beauty And The Beast - Jacqueline Durran
- Darkest Hour - Jacqueline Durran
- I, Tonya - Jennifer Johnson
- Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges
- The Shape Of Water - Luis Sequeira
Make-up and hair
- Blade Runner 2049 - Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn
- Darkest Hour - David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji
- I, Tonya - Deborah La Mia Denaver, Adruitha Lee
- Victoria & Abdul - Daniel Phillips
- Wonder - Naomi Bakstad, Robert A Pandini, Arjen Tuiten
Sound
- Baby Driver - Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater
- Blade Runner 2049 - Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini, Mac Ruth
- Dunkirk - Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
- The Shape Of Water - Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille, Brad Zoern
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
Special visual effects
- Blade Runner 2049 - Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson
- Dunkirk - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson
- The Shape Of Water - Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell, Kevin Scott
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Nominees TBC
- War For The Planet Of The Apes - Nominees TBC
British short animation
- Have Heart
- Mamoon
- Poles Apart
British short film
- Aamir
- Cowboy Dave
- A Drowning Man
- Work
- Wren Boys