Baftas 2018: Who is nominated for what?

The Shape of Water leads the 2018 Bafta nominations, with 12 nods in total, including best film.

The fantasy romance, about a janitor who forms a relationship with an amphibious creature being held in captivity, stars British actress Sally Hawkins - a role for which she has been nominated in the leading actress category.

Meanwhile, British stars dominated the leading actor category, with Golden Globe winner Gary Oldman competing against fellow Brits Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya and Jamie Bell, as well as US star Timothée Chalamet, for the prize.