Paint Factory fire visible across London as 90 firefighters battle blaze

London Fire Brigade said the fire was located on Waterloo Road, Staples Corner near the North Circular.

The fire sent smoke billowing across London with eyewitnesses reporting "fireballs" shooting into the sky.

More than 90 firefighters were called to battle a huge blaze at a paint factory in West London on Monday night.

Achal Dhillon who lives close to the scene, said the fire was burning "quite violently" for more than 30 minutes.

He told the Press Association that he saw fireballs shooting 100 metres into the air from the building.

"We saw a lot of flames suddenly rise up by themselves... then just this huge mountain of fire, almost pyramid shaped and spiralling as it was shooting fireballs into the air," he said.

"There is a huge trail of thick black smoke."

Dhillon said he was "amazed" at how quickly the fire service responded.

LFB said it was initially called about the fire at 9.20pm. The service then received more than 45 calls in relation to the blaze.

A LFB spokesman said there were no reports of anyone trapped inside the building.

"We'd ask people to avoid the area if possible and local residents to keep their doors and windows shut," he said.