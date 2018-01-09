Microbeads ban prohibits manufacture of tiny plastics harmful to marine life

It will be followed by a ban on the sale of products containing microbeads later in the year.

Cosmetic companies will no longer be able to add the plastic pieces to rinse-off toiletries such as face scrubs, toothpastes and shower gels.

Microbeads are often washed down the drain and can enter the seas and be swallowed by fish and crustaceans with harmful effects.

A UK-wide ban "microbeads" has come into force. Prohibiting the manufacture of the tiny pieces of plastic used in cosmetics and care products is designed to protect the marine environment from pollution

"The world's seas and oceans are some of our most valuable natural assets and I am determined we act now to tackle the plastic that devastates our precious marine life," Environment Minister Therese Coffey said.

"Microbeads are entirely unnecessary when there are so many natural alternatives available, and I am delighted that from today cosmetics manufacturers will no longer be able to add this harmful plastic to their rinse-off products.

"Now we have reached this important milestone, we will explore how we can build on our world-leading ban and tackle other forms of plastic waste."

Labour's Mary Creagh, chairwoman of the parliamentary Environmental Audit Committee, which had called for the ban, said it was a step in the right direction, but more needed to be done.

"Our seas are choked with massive quantities of polluting microplastics, which absorb chemicals, are eaten by wildlife and enter the food chain. Microbeads in cosmetics are an avoidable part of the problem, which is why we called for a ban.

"Since we called for a ban, my committee has also recommended a deposit return scheme for plastic bottles, a latte levy for plastic-lined coffee cups and reforms to make producers responsible for their packaging. We look forward to hearing the Government's response."