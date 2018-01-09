- ITV Report
Newcastle coach Peter Beardsley to take 'period of leave' following allegations against him
Newcastle United coach Peter Beardsley will take a "period of leave" as the club conduct an investigation into accusations of bulling and racism made against him.
The former England international was asked to attend a meeting with the club's managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard.
Winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, 22, has made a formal complaint to the club over Beardsley alleged bullying of the player and was backed up by a number of statements from other players.
Players who have given statements regarding the alleged bullying an racism will be interviewed by the club in the coming weeks.
Charnley and Swinyard questioned Beardsley at length during the meeting on Monday.
Beardsley, who made more than 300 appearances for Newcastle in two spells, is currently in his second stint as an academy coach at St James' Park.
In 2003, Beardsley and academy director Kenny Wharton were cleared of bullying by a Premier League inquiry.
Beardsley's solicitors have released a statement categorically denying the allegations.
Their statement read: "Peter Beardsley is aware of inaccurate media reports which result from unauthorised leaks. Allegations of unfair treatment have been made, which are currently being investigated.
"Peter Beardsley categorically denies the allegations. It is hoped the investigation will conclude quickly.
"Peter Beardsley will not be making any further comment at the present time and until investigations conclude. Peter respectfully request that his privacy and that of his family is respected."