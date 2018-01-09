Newcastle coach Peter Beardsley to take 'period of leave' following allegations against him

Newcastle United coach Peter Beardsley will take a "period of leave" as the club conduct an investigation into accusations of bulling and racism made against him.

The former England international was asked to attend a meeting with the club's managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard.

Winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, 22, has made a formal complaint to the club over Beardsley alleged bullying of the player and was backed up by a number of statements from other players.

Players who have given statements regarding the alleged bullying an racism will be interviewed by the club in the coming weeks.