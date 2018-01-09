North and South Korea agree to reduce military tensions and 'actively cooperate' in Winter Olympics

North Korea athletes will compete in the upcoming Winter Games in South Korea, and the two countries will also hold further talks on reducing military tensions.

In a joint statement issued after the two Asian nations held high-level talks for the first time in more than two years, both countries agreed to "actively cooperate" in February's Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang.

Chun Hae-sung, South Korea's vice unification minister, said the North made the agreement during the meeting on Tuesday at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone that splits the Peninsula.

The North Korean Olympic delegation would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists, he said.

Mr Chun said South Korea proposed the countries conduct a joint march during the Game's opening and closing ceremonies.

The meeting was held amid heightened tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear missile tests.